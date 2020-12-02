John Harris Elementary makes impressive donation to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent donation caught the attention of staff at Feeding South Dakota, as John Harris Elementary collected thousands of pounds of food.

John Harris Elementary asked Feeding South Dakota for three 55-gallon barrels to host a food drive before Thanksgiving.

“I said, well we’ll take three and see how it goes, knowing that our school would probably fill three, but within the first 15 minutes of Monday all three bins were overflowing,” John Harris Elementary teacher Jessica Peterson said.

Peterson requested another three containers.

“And we ended up filling all six bins every single day, plus more,” Peterson said.

Dress up days, with themes like You CAN Do It, only helped the cause.

“I really think the dress-up days just helped because it reminded kids, oh we get to wear something fun today, let’s bring some food to donate,” Peterson said.

All together, students collected nearly 3,000 pounds of food in just four days.

“I didn’t know what we would do, but I’m not surprised, we have such a giving community here at John Harris that I should have probably anticipated that we’d do really well,” Peterson said.

The staff at Feeding South Dakota says it’s amazing how the community has stepped up during the holidays and COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the kids and staff at John Harris Elementary.

“A lot of us adults can learn from the generosity of the kids in our community, and so these food drives at local elementary schools are a great way for kids to learn how to give back, but they’re also inspirational to just the general community,” Feeding South Dakota Development Director Christina Oey said.

In addition to donating food, Peterson suggested the students perform an act of kindness.

“So whether it was writing a letter thanking a family member or doing the dishes without being asked or asking a new classmate to come play with them, we asked them to do something kind for somebody else,” Peterson said.

Lifting spirits with canned food and kindness during the holidays.

The 2,842 pounds of food John Harris Elementary collected will provide 2,368 meals to those in need in Sioux Falls.