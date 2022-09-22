SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From bands to venues to music stores, many people and places have helped shape South Dakota’s music history.

This weekend, more names will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame.

Local rock fans jammed out to a familiar sound at Levitt at the Falls this summer: Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys.

“That was astonishing. I hoped we’d have a lot of people to play to, but I had no idea that it would be that big of a deal,” Vocalist Martin Dill said.

The band formed in the early 90s thanks to a chance meeting between two of the members at a Sioux Falls Pawn Shop.

While the band rocked out locally at places like the Pomp Room, they also toured the country, opening up for other acts.

“We just showed up and played, but we kept an energy that was just…nobody’s going to come in and say, ‘Wow, this was planned out or this was fake.’ It was real happenings and real moments,” Guitarist Pat McIntyre said.

Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys will be inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Rollers Hall of Fame Saturday.

“Obviously, super pleased, like ‘Wow, thank you.’ It’s great to be recognized and that somebody realizes how much hard work you put into to what you did. But I guess I never thought of it in terms of expecting something like that,” Dill said.

Vocalist Martin Dill says his band members helped shape him as a person.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without these guys,” Dill said.

And they’re among the latest inductees who have left their mark on the South Dakota music scene.

Today, the band has six members.



