Interim HealthCare hosts drive-through lunch service for employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interim HealthCare workers continue to provide in-home care to patients despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and today, the company wanted to show its appreciation to those employees.

One by one Interim HealthCare workers drive by the company’s office to pick up a free lunch.

“Just a small token of appreciation but to drive by, and say hi to them. And that’s the thing too, we don’t get to see our field staff all the time, even before this whole pandemic. So it’s nice to have seen them drive by, say hi, see how things are going,” Interim HealthCare Assistant VP of Operations Lee Taylor said.

Interim HealthCare employs about 220 field staff between its offices in Brookings and Sioux Falls.

“Going out there in the public. You know all the different warnings and different things that are out there now. But they’re on the front lines doing what’s needed to help take care of the people that we do take care of in homes and help with different facilities and staffing,” Taylor said.

The company also wants to thank others providing service to those isolated at home, including Pastor Kirk Flaa.

“He’s kind of doing the same thing though. He’s out there meeting with people and you know doing house calls and things like that since they’re not able to have service. So we told him to stop by because he’s out there on the front lines as well,” Taylor said.

A gesture that’s appreciated.

“We hear so much of the hard news, or bad news, it’s really fun to partake in something that’s good, and people giving self-sacrificially themselves to make others day’s brighter. That’s a real blessing,” Pastor Kirk Flaa said.

And he hopes kindness like this continues to spread.

“Love it! Love to see more of it, yes,” Flaa said.

Interim HealthCare said they gave out between 80 and 100 lunches today.