Inside KELOLAND: Looking back on the positive stories of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Christmas spirit is in the air and on this week’s Inside KELOLAND we are looking back at some of our top uplifting stories of 2021.

We’ll find out how a Sioux Falls church is using a “reverse offering” to help others in the community. Plus, after COVID derailed a job application last year… A second try turned into a dream come true for a Brookings woman. And music to last a lifetime. How a song written in high school holds new meaning years later.

STORIES FEATURED ON INSIDE KELOLAND:

