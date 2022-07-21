SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – You’re never too old for some competition. That’s what you’ll find out at this year’s National Veterans Golden Age Games.

These athletes are giving it their all this week.

Charles Olmstead’s been competing in the games for more than 20 years.

“So far I did the broad jump and got second place, I did the 50-yard run and took first place, and tonight I have boccia ball and tomorrow I’m throwing the javelin,” veteran, Charles Olmstead said.

This is the first time the games have been hosted in South Dakota. Veterans 55 and older compete in a variety of events from track and field to pickleball.

“The whole overall concept is fitness for life, we’re encouraging veterans to train for these sports because that’s what we want them to do, we want them to be competitive and lead healthy outcomes by preparing for these events,” local coordinator, John Neeley said.

There are athletes from 42 different states plus the District of Columbia competing at this year’s event.

“Almost every state is represented here, there is a large contingent from Hawaii that comes out, they’re here and proud and involved with the games, so they’re coming from all over,” Neeley said.

This is Melody Barkley’s first time participating. She is a Marine Corps veteran and traveled from West Virginia.

“I have 50% lung capacity, so they have trained me to do a couple of things and I’ve been able to do that well, I did the air rifle, boccia, and corn hole,” veteran, Melody Barkley said.

While everyone wants to win a medal, there’s much more to these games.

“I see a lot of people I haven’t seen in a year and they remember you, so that’s what this is all about, come and have fun, talk to people, and get to see the country,” Olmstead said.

The games run until July 23rd. The public is invited to watch the track and field events.