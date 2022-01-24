How you can say ‘Thanks a Latte’ to health care workers

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Health care workers continue to feel the pressure and strain from the pandemic.

Now, there’s a campaign brewing up in Brookings to say thank you.

City of Brookings public information officer Chelsie Bakken has already penned some notes for the Thanks a Latte campaign in Brookings, and she’s hoping much more kindness pours in from the public.

“This year for 2022 we want to start the year on a positive note and get at least 2,022 cards,” City of Brookings PIO Chelsie Bakken said.

The cards will be given to health care workers across the community as they work against the pandemic and flu season.

“I think we’ve had a lot of ups and downs. It’s been challenging, it’s been frustrating, it’s been sad. Some days are better than others and some days you have a lot of days in a row that are just awful, so to have some community support and to know that there’s people that are thankful for what we do and supporting us is really helpful to get us through those rough days,” Brookings Health System RN Ashley Baszler said.

Each of the thank you notes will come with a sachet of coffee.

In 2020, a similar campaign brought in thousands of paper hearts for health care workers.

“We really need health care workers to know that we support them,” Bakken said.

And now you’re invited to help fill their cups once again.

The campaign is a collaboration between the city of Brookings and Brookings Health System.

To fill out a card, just stop by a participating location and write your message.

You can also fill one out online or print one off and deliver it to a drop off location.

For all the details, click here.