‘Honks=Hugs’: spreading socially distant affection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During this time of social distancing, people everywhere are getting creative with how they show affection. That includes one church in Sioux Falls that is sending hugs to people in a different … and louder … sort of way.

For each of those honks, Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is sending out hugs.

“We’re saying that our honks equal hugs. So in this age of social distancing, we’re trying to spread that love around a little bit,” OSL senior pastor Randy Gehring said.

A caravan of cars spent their Sunday spreading socially distant hugs to members living in care facilities around Sioux Falls.

“We have over 140 folks that are homebound and most of those folks are in facilities. I think that those that see us visiting them, hopefully will be reminded that they are not alone. Even though they probably are more isolated than we are, they are not alone. We remember them, we love them and we want to extend that love as much as we can to them,” Gehring said.

It’s about bringing hope and a sense of peace to those they can’t be with.

“All throughout the Easter season, at our church we’re talking about unfading peace and we’re trying to recognize that God’s peace is a different kind of thing that we’re normally use to experiencing and that’s something that we have access to, I think, even when we have to stay apart, even when we have to do things differently,” Justin Koseck, OSL pastor of outreach and communication said.

Koseck says spreading messages of love and hope is something everyone can take part in.

“I think that right now, across the city, we see people do what they can to show others that they love each other and they’re doing what they can to care for each other. That’s something that each of us have a part in. Doesn’t matter what church we go to, or even if we go to a church at all, if each of us takes a step everyday, do something to care for our neighbor, we’re in a better place,” Koseck said.

If you know of other ways people are spreading similar messages, we’d love to hear about them. Send us your positively KELOLAND ideas to ushare@keloland.com.