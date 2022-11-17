SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The holiday season is getting closer and closer each day. Now you have the chance to make Christmas a little bit brighter for some kids this year.

Hayden and Carlos spent the morning decorating these trees with red and green gift tags.

Each tag has a gift a boy at McCrossan Boys Ranch would like for Christmas.

Scheels is just one of the locations around town where the Tree of Hope is set up.

“Usually we do this each year because over half of our boys have no place to go home for the holidays and so the holidays are a very hard time for them, sometimes it’s something the boys don’t even look forward to,” director of development, Christy Menning Vastenhout said. “Each year we collect a new outfit and a toy or gift item for them and hat or gloves and so we can make the season a little brighter.”

This is the second year Hayden and Carlos will be spending Christmas at the ranch.

Staff try to make it a memorable time for the boys.

“It was fun, we got to do some stuff,” 13 year old Hayden said.

“I got a pair of basketball shoes so I started playing basketball,” 15 year old Carlos said.

Gift tags include items like sports equipment and clothing items.

“They are gift items of all different price ranges, so if you can help out by buying a stocking cap that’s great, if you can do a pair of jeans that’s fantastic,” Menning Vastenhout said.

If you want to participate, all you have to do is stop by the store and grab one of these tags off the tree, purchase the gift that’s on it, and return it by December 23.

“I think it’s the feeling they get that somebody else out there cares, that someone that doesn’t even know them cares enough to buy a gift for them, I think that warms their heart for Christmas and it warms all of our hearts too,” Menning Vastenhout said.

Gifts need to be unwrapped and returned to the store where you got the gift tag or McCrossan Boys Ranch. They also need volunteers to help wrapping the gifts, to help just call the ranch at 605-339-1203.

You can find more trees at HyVee on Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls Running’s E. 10th Street Location & Chick-fil-A.