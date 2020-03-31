Hawthorne Elementary staff parades for students

School might be out, but that hasn’t stopped teachers from connecting with their students.

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Sioux Falls is one of the city’s most recognizable sights. Right next to it, here’s something you might not see every day: a parade featuring Hawthorne Elementary school staff.

“This is the first time any of us have gone through something like this, so this is a great thing to do,” Hawthorne Elementary School teacher Lori Novak said.

“Well other schools have been doing it, and so I just sent out a mass Facebook message and said, ‘Let’s do this,’ and everybody was on board,” Hawthorne Elementary School counselor Heather Kellenberger said.

With social distancing in mind, school staff took to the streets to visit students on Tuesday.

“All the teachers are in their car, and they’re going to drive by students who live in this area, and we’re just going to tell kids that we love them, and we miss them, and I know that they’re bored at home, kind of like we are,” Novak said.

And maybe all this social distancing is making the heart grow fonder.

“Just to let kids know that we’re thinking about them, and that we miss them, we’re missing their faces, we wish they were in school with us, but with the circumstances, we’re just going to stop by and say hi,” Kellenberger said.