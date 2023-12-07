SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls school is receiving much needed support for their students from the community and beyond.

A few weeks ago, administrators at Hawthorne Elementary made a request online for shoe donations.

Usually when you’re heading out the door, you make sure you have all your essentials: your phone, your keys, your wallet, and of course your shoes.

But some children in the Sioux Falls School District don’t have that luxury, which is why the community is working to provide a solution.

Kylie Pedersen has taught at Hawthorne for the last two years. She teaches 29 second graders.

“Sometimes when we go out for recess, kids don’t have proper shoes. They don’t have winter boots. I had a student coming who didn’t have any shoes at all. And she would come in just in socks every day,” Pedersen said.

When Pedersen’s mom, Karen, saw the ask for donations, she decided to step up to the call.

“She saw the post about the need for shoes. She shared that just on her Facebook, back home, where I’m from in Minnesota, and people started reaching out. And now she’s got a van full of donations, which is awesome,” Pedersen said.

And it’s not just her. Since the ask, Hawthorne has received hundreds of pairs of shoes, alongside other donations of coats and winter clothes.

“It’s a power of the community being able to show their generosity to all the students in the school district and be able to share what they have to make a kid’s life a little bit better if needed,” Principal Stephanie Jones said.

Many of these donations will be distributed throughout the District…

“Any of our Title (1) schools are needing some of these items to help provide for our kids and our students with things that they need to just be successful and get their basic needs met during the school day,” Jones said.

Providing hundreds of students who need it most with a pair of shoes or a warm winter coat.

Hawthorne Elementary is part of the 10 Title 1 schools in the Sioux Falls School District. These schools see the highest level of poverty for families and students.

Jones says anyone who wishes to make donations can call the school and set up drop offs.