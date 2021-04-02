Hatching a plan: Teen hides eggs filled with cash in Valley Springs

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s an Easter egg hunt like no other! A Valley Springs teenager came up with the idea, and when other people heard what he was doing they immediately joined in to help.

If you come across an Easter egg hidden in Valley Springs, you may be surprised what you find inside.

“I decided to hide golden eggs with $20 in it,” hiding eggs, Johnny Ackerman said.

18 year old Johnny Ackerman is the one who came up with the idea.

“Last year we hid about 500 Easter eggs filled with candy and an inspirational quote because of COVID, because the Valley Springs Community Club wasn’t having their regular hunt, this year they were so I didn’t want to take that away from them,” Ackerman said.

Originally Ackerman planned to hide just one golden egg… Then he posted something on social media.

“I had my first donor at like 6:00 last night and then all of a sudden it took off from there and now we are up to 26 eggs,” Ackerman said. “I really just wanted to make one kids day, and then it blew up, just thinking about all the kids days I’m going to make, it makes me feel good about myself.”

Michael Gross is one of the people who contributed to Ackerman’s egg hunt.

“I saw it on Facebook and thought it was a really cool idea, my wife and I like to donate back to anything,” donated, Michael Gross said. “Johnny is amazing, some of the stuff he does around the community, he’s always trying to be one step ahead of other people, and giving back to the community, and I think it’s a great thing.”

Ackerman is hiding the eggs around town. Inside each one you’ll find a note.

“My phone number and my Facebook, that way I didn’t want one to blow away and then the $20 go missing,” Ackerman said.

He’s thankful his idea was able to bring so many people together and will put smiles on so many faces.

“I want to thank everyone who has donated, I’ve tried to reach out as much as I can, I would have never guessed that it would have grew that fast, and the way it did was absolutely amazing and truly shows how good of a community Valley Springs is,” Ackerman said.

As of Friday morning, Ackerman had received more than $500 in donations. He is posting clues to where the eggs are hidden on the Valley Springs Community Facebook page.