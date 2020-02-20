Harrisburg students rewarded for turning in ‘significant’ amount of money

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Three fifth grade boys in Harrisburg are getting a lot of praise from the community after doing the right thing on the playground recently.

Jaxon Bowen, Ian Smith and Treyton Zdenek came across a significant amount of money on the ground at recess recently. All three chose to turn it in to school officials. On top of the Principal calling their parents with the good news, each boy received a $2 reward from an anonymous parent who saw their good deed online.

“I was just like this could belong to some little kid. It could be their lunch money. Let’s go turn it in,” Smith said.

No one has claimed the money just yet which is why the school is just calling it a significant amount. They want to make sure it gets back to the right person.