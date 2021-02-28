Guiding women to success

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the years, dress for Success in Sioux Falls has supported more than three-thousand women. That help goes beyond their wardrobes and it’s expanding because of the pandemic.

When you step inside the non-profit organization Dress for Success, you’ll find notice mannequins dressed in business professional women’s wear.

But there’s much more to the organization than the name tells.

“We have volunteers that come in and do career coaching. So we’ll have volunteers sit down with our ladies and work on a mock interviews. Work on, even looking for jobs. We have a computer, we have computers in our career center and women can come in and look for positions, using our technology. We also can help them build a resume,” Stacy Stahl said.

Stacy Stahl says the organization run by EmBe helps women from a wide variety of backgrounds, including those recently out of incarceration and those who’ve been out of the workforce for an extended period of time.

All of the services are free.

“I guess the other misconception is that you’ve had to have hit rock bottom or something to be able to use our services. That’s not the case at all,” Stahl said.

Since the pandemic, Stahl says the organization decided to host computer training classes- among other courses already offered, to teach the basics of how to work a computer.

People who have a virtual interview can come to Dress for Success and use a private room and computer to complete it.

Women can also find help beyond attaining a job, through programs including the Women to the Workforce and Tapestry programs.

“These are aimed at women who are employed and providing tools and skills to stay employed. And really reached their next goal,” Jennifer Hoesing said.

And if you’re not sure where to start, no problem.

Jennifer Hoesing says no matter where you are in your journey, there’s help waiting.

“If there’s anyone listening tonight who thinks, has even the slightest inkling that EmBe might have something positive to, to contribute to their journey or to their success, we invite them to give us a call,” Hoesing said.

