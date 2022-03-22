SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A organization that provides shoes for children has expanded to serve even more people. Samaritan’s Feet now helps seniors as well.

91-year-old Beverly Budahl loves to go on walks and exercise. The new shoes will help her continue to do just that.

“They’re comfortable, I think the velcro will be really good because you can have them as loose or tight as you need them, and I happen to have narrow feet so I need them a little tighter, but they’ll be good and the color goes with everything,” resident, Beverly Budahl said.

Tuesday about 100 seniors with the Good Samaritan Society are receiving new shoes thanks to Samaritan’s Feet.

“It is part of our nationwide rollout, which will end in May which is older American’s month, our goal is 12,000 pairs of shoes by December of 2022,” senior program manager, Samaritan’s Feet International, Deborah Cox-Roush said.



Residents started out the morning by getting their feet washed before getting to try on their new shoes.

“It’s our way of providing dignity and hope to our aging population, the shoes are just a tool, it’s to let them know we care, you took care of us for our lives, it’s our turn to take care of you,” Cox-Roush said.

The Good Samaritan Society partnered with the organization for the event.

“We saw this great connection to say how do we partner together and look at this a little bit differently, and prevent some of those trips, slips, and falls, and make sure our seniors have the right footwear to keep them safe,” president and CEO, Good Samaritan Society, Nathan Schema said.

A partnership stepping off on the right foot and helping make a difference.

Samaritan’s Feet has distributed 8.6 million pairs of shoes worldwide. The goal is to distribute 10 million by the end of 2022.