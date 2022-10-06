SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Giving back by grilling out.

Hot dogs are on the menu this lunch hour at Scheels in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We wanted to offer this to our employees as a way to give back to United Way,” Scheels Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen said.

The cookout is part of a week-long campaign at Scheels. Events Coordinator Cierra Von Bergen says United Way was an obvious choice due to its extensive reach.

“United Way gives back in so many different ways that I don’t think a lot of people know through different organizations like the Ronald McDonald House and Boys & Girls Club after school programs,” Von Bergen said.

“Organizations like Scheels are spreading awareness, they’re raising dollars, they’re hosting some really fun employee campaigns,” United Way Loaned Executive Andrea Carstensen said.

Representatives from United Way were on hand to grill hot dogs and spread the word on the organization.

“It’s a name we hear a lot in the community but to fully understand their impact and how they’re raising 9- to $10-million a year to benefit these nonprofits is really special,” Carstensen said.

Andrea Carstensen works at Minnwest Bank but serves as a United Way Loaned Executive. She says those dollars are shared with 39 organizations across the Sioux Empire.

“Those 39 agencies within that have 80 programs, such as Reach Literacy, such as HorsePower, Project Car, all these nonprofits that are doing good in our community benefit from the resources raised by United Way,” Carstensen said.

“Our employees are surprised by how much it gives back to our community so it’s really fun to impact through United Way in such a large way,” Von Bergen said.

And Scheels is doing its part with a staple of the grill.

The Sioux Empire United Way kicked off its 2023 campaign in September.