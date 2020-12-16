Giving a blessing to the vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the past 10 months, many of us have been hoping and praying for a Vaccine for COVID-19. Now that it’s here, healthcare workers are still praying, this time, that it can help shift the tide in this ongoing battle.
As the Pfizer Vaccine rolled into Avera Monday morning, so did a great deal of emotions for Vice President of Supply Chain Sara Henderson.
“It was just this sense of overwhelming sense of relief and a sense of hope that we are getting to the point where we can return to some sort of normal, or, at least, keep these people protected,” Henderson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many emotional moments over the course of this past year, but before medical staff opened the shipment, they took one more moment to gather together and pray.
“As I was standing there, it really was almost a sense of calm. It was a sense of,’ Oh my gosh. We are here now: looking forward,'” Henderson said.
“It was really a grace and gift from God and so we wanted to acknowledge that first and foremost – just like when you sit down at a meal and pray before a meal,” Thomas said.
The prayer was led by Sister Mary Thomas. She read scripture from the book of Ephesians, comparing the vaccine to donning the armor of God.
“I thought this would be something that would speak to what we are embracing and clothing ourselves with in this vaccine,” Thomas said.
She also said a prayer for health care workers: those who took the vaccine, those who administered it, and those who got COVID-19.
“They were kind of our teachers, unfortunately, and some were able to live to tell the tale and others didn’t but we still honor all of them,” Thomas said.
She then blessed the vaccine with Holy Water as a symbol to cleanse us of the virus.
“And it’s not just for this box, obviously, it’s for every box all across the world,” Thomas said.
“It’s just a relief to see this potential end in sight – that we can get back to some sort of a normal,” Hendersen said.
Injecting hope in a time where, to some, it seemed lost.
“I am just forever grateful to all of the people who… have held a light in the darkness; they kept holding that light for each other. They kept supporting one another through thick and thin, and, I think, we’ve become a better people,” Thomas said.
Henderson goes on to say that there’s still a ways to go before everyone who needs the vaccine can get it, but that this is a big step in the right direction.
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?
The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.
Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?
There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —
- Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”
- Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”
- Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”
Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”
Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?
The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities
- Risk for acquiring infection
- Risk of severe outcome due to infection
- Risk of negative societal impact
- Risk of of transmitting infection to others
Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
How much vaccine is needed to cover Phase 1?
Estimations for the population for Phase 1A are 23,171. Vaccine dose allocation will continue under Phase 1A until the population is met. Phase 1B will start after Phase 1A.
South Dakota is set to receive 7,800 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine starting Monday, Dec. 14. Pfizer will send another set of 7,800 doses within about three weeks to provide second doses to people who got the first round of shots.
When will Phase 2 start?
Health officials said limited vaccine doses are expected throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2 isn’t expected to start until 2021. As vaccine becomes available, location of vaccination sites will be found at Vaccinefinder.org.