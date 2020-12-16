Giving a blessing to the vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the past 10 months, many of us have been hoping and praying for a Vaccine for COVID-19. Now that it’s here, healthcare workers are still praying, this time, that it can help shift the tide in this ongoing battle.

As the Pfizer Vaccine rolled into Avera Monday morning, so did a great deal of emotions for Vice President of Supply Chain Sara Henderson.

“It was just this sense of overwhelming sense of relief and a sense of hope that we are getting to the point where we can return to some sort of normal, or, at least, keep these people protected,” Henderson said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on many emotional moments over the course of this past year, but before medical staff opened the shipment, they took one more moment to gather together and pray.

“As I was standing there, it really was almost a sense of calm. It was a sense of,’ Oh my gosh. We are here now: looking forward,'” Henderson said.

“It was really a grace and gift from God and so we wanted to acknowledge that first and foremost – just like when you sit down at a meal and pray before a meal,” Thomas said.

Sister Mary reads a prayer for all those who’ve risked their lives.

The prayer was led by Sister Mary Thomas. She read scripture from the book of Ephesians, comparing the vaccine to donning the armor of God.

“I thought this would be something that would speak to what we are embracing and clothing ourselves with in this vaccine,” Thomas said.

She also said a prayer for health care workers: those who took the vaccine, those who administered it, and those who got COVID-19.

“They were kind of our teachers, unfortunately, and some were able to live to tell the tale and others didn’t but we still honor all of them,” Thomas said.

She then blessed the vaccine with Holy Water as a symbol to cleanse us of the virus.

“And it’s not just for this box, obviously, it’s for every box all across the world,” Thomas said.

“It’s just a relief to see this potential end in sight – that we can get back to some sort of a normal,” Hendersen said.

Injecting hope in a time where, to some, it seemed lost.

A healthcare worker receiving one of the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

“I am just forever grateful to all of the people who… have held a light in the darkness; they kept holding that light for each other. They kept supporting one another through thick and thin, and, I think, we’ve become a better people,” Thomas said.

Henderson goes on to say that there’s still a ways to go before everyone who needs the vaccine can get it, but that this is a big step in the right direction.