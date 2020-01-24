Garfield Elementary students preform ‘peace concert’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fifth-graders at Garfield Elementary shared an important message with their school today.

The students had a ‘peace concert’ where they sang songs and readings to explain the impact Martin Luther King Junior made in the country.

“My favorite part was when we got to sing ‘Welcome Table,’ because I felt welcomed to this school and I think it made everyone feel welcome,” Fifth-grader Ilhan Farah said.

Coming up Friday on KELOLAND News, we will hear from more students and the message they want others to understand.