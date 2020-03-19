Four moms bringing smiles to families during these tough times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The COVID-19 pandemic may have you feeling uneasy and maybe a little scared. That’s why some moms in KELOLAND are bringing joy to families stuck at home.

From getting off the couch and learning a dance to creating new art and so many things in between, moms across KELOLAND have been banding together to keep families entertained during the COVID-19 school closures.

Mary Pat Norgaard is a dance teacher in Sioux Falls. Her studio challenged others to show off their moves online.

“Oddly enough, even one family I talked to, they said that was the time that they were all together during the day was to do that because everyone’s kind of separated. Even if you’re at home, you’re just kind of like get away for a minute. Then it’s kind of like, wait let’s do something together,” Mary Pat Norgaard, a Sioux Falls mom said.

Amy Daws and her daughter Lorelei are reading stories online and challenging friends to draw something from the book. Lorelei then writes thank you letters to those who send them drawings.

“I think she just likes connecting with other kids especially since she’s not seeing a lot of her friends at school everyday. So she feels like by reading on YouTube, other kids are watching her and she just feels like a new way of connecting,” Amy Daws, a Sioux Falls mom said.

Jenn Neitzert gives art lessons online to keep creativity flowing, not only for kids, but herself as well.

“It gives me something to look forward to and something to work on. I’ve taught preschool art for quite a few years so I know some of the kids I’ve had before and some of my current preschool friends are watching these too,” Neitzert said.

And Erica Varcoe hosts online Bible lessons for her viewers.

“It’s really the silver lining in all of this that no matter where we’re at, we are all in the same exact situation and why reinvent the wheel? If I can teach their kids Jesus and then hop online and teach my kids something else,” Erica Varcoe, a Sioux Falls mom said.

Lorelei also enjoys watching Neitzart and Varcoe’s videos, but her mom says it’s more than just keeping the kids entertained.

“My inspiration for doing this was just so that my daughter’s memories of this strange time in our global history isn’t riddled with fear and anxiety. Hopefully, it turns this scary time in our history into something positive and kind of brings people together,” Daws said.

Four moms, doing what they can to bring a smile during these tough times.