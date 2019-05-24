Former Pettigrew Elementary students return to school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunday is graduation day for high schoolers in the Sioux Falls School District, and on Friday some visited their old stomping grounds at R. F. Pettigrew Elementary School in west Sioux Falls.

The students who used to attend school there wore caps and gowns and walked through their old school again, leading Pettigrew 5th graders through the hall as the 5th graders get ready to move on to their next steps.

“It was kind of surreal, nostalgic, because seeing all those kids, and they’re so much smaller than you, you’re like, I can’t believe that was me once,” said Sydnaya Dunn, who is graduating from Lincoln High School on Sunday. “And seeing all those fifth graders walk out, crying, thinking their journey’s over, it’s really just beginning, and it’s just crazy to see.”

Lincoln, Roosevelt, Washington and New Technology High Schools all graduate on Sunday.