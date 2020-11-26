Fork Real Community Café offers warm meals during Thanksgiving week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City business is getting into the holiday spirit by offering warm Thanksgiving meals to anyone who needs them.

Tuesday through Friday, Fork Real Café serves people who “pay what they can.” Which means people can pay it forward or volunteer for their food.

During this Thanksgiving week, these meals are free.

“We give meals everyday that we are open, but Thanksgiving is just that extra time to be able to say. ‘Hey, you matter.’ And we just want to give thanks to the people in our community,” Pearcy said.

Rhonda Pearcy is the executive director. She says the holidays are a very special time for friends and family and they should be celebrated with some great food.

“If anyone chooses and wants to give back and volunteer, they’re more than welcome to do so but we just wanted to give those meals out,” Pearcy said.

Kayleigh Dixon and her son, Liam, are volunteering at the café today. Kayleigh says the two will continue to volunteer at least once a week.

“I was getting all the tables ready and cleaning and I’ve been making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” Liam said.

Fork Real Café will be serving Thanksgiving meals Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Honestly you don’t even know you’re doing it because you just get in the vibe with the people, you get to know everybody around here and it’s just a good time, it really is,” Kayleigh Dixon said.

All to safely enjoy some food along with some good company.

Fork Real Community Café is looking for more volunteers.