RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A little boy in Rapid City got a very big surprise for his third birthday.

Ever since Laura Reed can remember, her son Maddux has loved garbage trucks.

“So we decided that we wanted to have a theme birthday party for Maddux that was garbage trucks because he is very fascinated by them,” Reed said.

Every Friday the Rapid City Waste Division picks up trash on this street. And Maddux always makes sure to say hi. But on this particular Friday, Maddux got a special surprise.

A parade of garbage trucks and a gift from his favorite garbage man, Bob, had the 3-year-old smiling from ear to ear.

“He kept saying, ‘There’s so many, there’s so many!’ He only usually sees one at a time, we are never in the same area. So it was fun, his eyes just said it all,” Bob Koerlin, Waste Collector, said.

From green cupcakes to garbage can goodie bags, Maddux’s birthday was a huge success.

“We just wanted to make it a fun day. We want to thank the garbage truck drivers too for coming out and making it a special day for Maddux and acknowledging his birthday and everybody else that’s here, we just wanted to say thank you. And have a little fun with it,” Reed said.

It might be goodbye for now, but Maddux knows next Friday’s pick-up route is just around the corner.

Maddux’s mother says as his vocabulary improved, the 3-year-old would show concern for houses in the neighborhood that would not have their trash container out to the curbside ready for pickup.