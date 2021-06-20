Finding joy in a hobby

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When most people see a view they want to remember, they take a picture. But when Linda Axtell sees something she’d like to remember, she takes capturing a memory to a whole new level.

“It doesn’t have to be the same, you know, if you, you take a look at what I do and you’ll see a lot of different aspects of real life,” Axtell said.

Her small displays are called miniatures, a hobby she began more than 40 years ago. She even started a local group called the Minnehaha Mini Makers, made up of only a handful of others who also create them.

“I think there are younger people getting into it, but because of all those gadgets, the phones and the internet and, zoom meetings and things, they’re not so eager to get into organization,” Axtell said.

There’s no time limit for her projects and her inspiration comes from all over — and when she’s finished sometimes they even end up on display.

While most are displayed in Axtell’s home at Good Sam Prairie Creek, Fran Borchardt started hobby corner as a way for residents to show off their creative side in the lobby.

“I thought we’ve gotten a lot of talented people here and we need to display some of their talents and hobbies,” Borchardt said.

Axtell’s miniatures were displayed for about a month, and are now back home as she focuses on a Christmas themed project.

Heinemann: Have you ever seen anything like Linda’s work?

Borchardt: No. And I admire her for doing that. It’s very delicate work.

A hobby that Axtell hopes not only brings her joy, but others too.

“I would just hope that when somebody sees it, that it will trigger some memories or some, past experiences and things that they, that may have been part of their life,” Axtell said.

Axtell says the projects are therapeutic, and recommends everyone finds a hobby. She will display her work again in the fall at a Christmas themed set-up.