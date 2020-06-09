Fernson Downtown giving back through Community Cabinet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has left its mark on people across KELOLAND. That’s why Fernson Brewing Company is stepping up to help those in need.

It’s not business as usual at Fernson Downtown. The taproom and patio are open with limited seating, while the kitchen remains closed, but that isn’t stopping the brewing company from giving back.

“We always try and figure out how we can tie in the Sioux Falls community into our identity and this seemed pretty natural,” Fernson Brewing Company Marketing Director Evan Richards said.

Fernson Downtown started collecting donations for its Community Cabinet last Thursday, and the shelves are already full.

“We’re having a hard time right now, a lot of people are having a hard time right now and if we can somehow provide a benefit to our customers as well as people we don’t normally help, we thought this would be a cool way to give back to our community a little bit,” Richards said.

The Community Cabinet at Fernson Downtown operates under the simple philosophy of take what you need, leave what you can.

“If you see something there and you need it absolutely take it or you can drop something off, and if you leave something you get one dollar off a pint to stay or two dollars off a growler to go,” Richards said.

Fernson Downtown is collecting everything from non-perishable food items to household cleaning products. Anything that remains at the end of each week will be donated.

“All food items will go to Feeding South Dakota, toiletry and hygiene products are going to Bishop Dudley House, and then all pet supplies will go to the Humane Society,” Richards said.

Richards says it’s a simple way for people to get involved and support each other.

“Anybody who’s in need can stop by, find something that’s going to help make their day better or make their week or month, or whatever it is,” Richards said.

Fernson Downtown is closed today and tomorrow, but reopens Wednesday at 3:00.