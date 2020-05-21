Families surprise retiring Harvey Dunn teacher with parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A retiring teacher at Harvey Dunn is getting a surprise parade to honor her more than three decades as an educator.

Cindy Heyden is wrapping up her long career as a 4th grade teacher in style thanks to a long line of supporters. From students to colleagues, dozens of cars are driving by to say thank you.

“She is really one of those people that’s part of the heart and soul of our building. If you need anything, she’s the first one to step in and help and she just has that special bond with students,” Harvey Dunn librarian Amy Heinert said.

Before remote learning, Students say Heyden ended every day with a hug or a high five.