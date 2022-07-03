SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One of the region’s oldest and largest women’s organization has reached a significant milestone.

For 100 years, EmBe has supported women and families in the community.

It all started in 1921.

“Women started meeting in 1921, thinking of starting this organization to support our community, support women, support teens, support children,” chief development officer, Susanne Gale said.

While now called EmBe, Gale says the YWCA officially became incorporated a year later.

“We were actually incorporated on September 7th, 1922, so another exciting part of our 100 year is we are doing a ribbon cutting here on September 7th at the downtown location exactly 100 days from when the incorporation date was,” Gale said.

There will be plenty of celebrations leading up to September. But right now, EmBe wants the community to get involved with a Core to Core fundraising campaign.

“I think with celebrating 100 years, I think you look at what EmBe has done for the community, and now we are asking the community to support us,” Gale said.

EmBe supports around 12,500 people each year. They have a variety of programs, as well as scholarships.

“We focus on childcare, we currently provide childcare to 850 children here as well as our Mitchell community, we have youth development programs and we are providing programs and services all across the state of South Dakota,” CEO of EmBe, Kerri Tietgen said. “Then we have women’s programs through dress for success, women’s leadership program, so there are a number of women we support in all walks of life.”

And by supporting EmBe, you’re supporting people in the community for years to come.

“As much as we want to celebrate and look back this is really to me, a launch and celebration for the next 100 years,” Tietgen said.

To celebrate 100 years, the organization will host a girls’ summit called Rise2Raise on August 10th, as well as a celebration on August 28th at the Washington Pavilion with a New York Time Bestselling author. You can learn more about those events here.