Edison students raise gifts for the Heartland House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A KELOLAND school is raising money for fellow kids in need. For over 20 years, Edison Middle School has been lending a helping hand to kids in need at the heartland house.

Student Council members Savannah Woods and Trevor Boesel are making time during school to tie up some tie blankets. This is to benefit the kids of the Heartland House.

“In the Heartland House, there are kids that can’t afford Christmas presents and can’t get them. So, what we do is we adopt them, which means we’ll get their name their age and their gender,” Eighth-grader Trevor Boesel said.

This year, the school has adopted over 180 kids. They’re able to have money for the gifts thanks to fundraisers they host throughout the year.

“My team this year we did – you got to buy a dollar ticket for a raffle. And if you won the raffle, you got to pie the teacher in the face,” Boesel said.

Then the students all have a hand in picking out what each kid might like.

“We will buy them a Christmas present that’s usually 20 to 30 dollars. We also give them a tie blanket, so that way they have something else to remember us by and we just try to make their Christmas a little better,” Boesel said.

So far, they have about 200 blankets tied and are close to reaching their goal number of gifts.

“There’s some research that shows that the happier the kids are the better they do in life. So, it just makes their lives better, makes their parents happy to see them be happy and it just gives them a good holiday season,” Boesel said.

And sometimes that gift of good cheer gets paid back.

“It’s really nice, like and fun to give something to someone and sometimes they’ll send back cards and so it’s very nice to see that they liked it and that they’re so happy to have it,” Seventh-grader Savannah Woods said.

“In Sioux Falls, in South Dakota, are a really tight community, so I just think it’s important that everyone knows that there are people here for you,” Boesel said.

You can visit the Heartland House website to see ways you can help.