MITCHELL, S.D.(KELO) — DWU Cares is paying off in big ways — for the community and students.

Earlier this week we showed you how Dakota Wesleyan University students have been volunteering and participating in service projects.

That positively KELOLAND story just got even more positive.

All together 300 students, faculty and staff participated in 30 projects. And that’s not all, so far donors also raised more than $77,000 dollars for scholarships. The campaign ends tonight at midnight.