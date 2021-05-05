DWU Cares as students spruce up the city

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Students from Dakota Wesleyan University have spent the past two days volunteering in their community; participating in a number of service projects around Mitchell.

In tonight’s Positively KELOLAND we caught up with faculty and students who say ‘DWU Cares.’

From washing windows at an assisted living center…

“Oh they love it, yeah they love it,” DWU Senior Hannah Wehlander said.

To picking up trash around Lake Mitchell…

“I’ve been out here doing stuff every year,” DWU Senior Dylan Vosberg said.

Dozens of DWU students, like senior Dylan Vosbergannual are participating in the annual project called ‘DWU Cares.’

Vosberg, who grew up in Phoenix and played baseball for the Tigers, says it’s a way to say thank you.

“We have all these random fans from in town, who come to watch us, just makes me want to support the town as well,” Vosberg said.

Joel Allen, who is a professor of religion, helped organize the event.

“Every year there’s someone who will call us up and say we could really use some help over here, so we’ve added to it,” Allen said.

For the past two days, the students participated in over 30 service projects in and around the city.

“People really do appreciate it, sometimes it’s just an elderly person who needs cleanup done around her house,” Allen said.

So when the calls come in, students are ready every year to lend a helping hand to show the community that DWU Cares about where they live even if it’s only for a short period of time while they attend school.

“I felt really adopted when I got here from the team and community in general, especially with all the fans and the parents when I was playing and even now I still feel pretty accepted here, it’s pretty nice and comforting to be here,” Vosberg said.

Some even got to showcase their talents. Singers from the Dakota Wesleyan Highlanders performed for residents at an assisted living center.

“It’s really rewarding it really is,” Wehlander said.

Today was day two of ‘DWU Cares’ that’s all about fundraising for the Wesleyan Scholarship fund. To learn more about how you can donate, click here.