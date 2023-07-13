SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Kids have big dreams like owning a business for example, but many don’t know the steps on how to start and manage one. The second annual DSU Lemonade camp taught kids the aspects of running a company through a lemonade stand.

26 campers from ages 9 to 11 have been in Madison learning how to run a business through lemonade stands. Dorine Bennett of DSU says this camp is to inspire and teach kids about managing a business.

“You know, in South Dakota, we’ve got lots of small business owners, and they might grow up to be small business owners or large business owners, and so we kind of just wanted to plant some seeds in their minds about having a business,” Bennett said.

The kids here have spent all week learning business principles and how to set up their lemonade stand from where to put it to the charities to even the type of lemonade.

And they’ve grasped the concept pretty quickly.

“So basically, if you sell stuff, you’re going to get money, but you’re going to need to pay for some stuff with that money,” one camper said.

One camper who was here last year was Brock Ruhd, and this year he brought his younger brother Colt to the camp. They have been pulling-in customers with everything they’ve learned.

“We’ve learned a lot about business, and a starter on how to start a business about the profit you need to have and how much price and that should be a good cost for your items,” Brock Ruhd said.

“The enthusiasm and energy just make me wish I was young again,” Bennett said.

And while Brock already has a small business of watching dogs, the tips he’s gained here will help him in the future.

“I was thinking about expanding more, so I usually go over to their houses, but I’m expanding into my backyard, and kind of opening that up for animals as well,” Ruhd said.

The fundraiser was from 11 to 1 and ended up raising over $3,000 for a charity of each stand’s choosing.