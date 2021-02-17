Door Dash Delivers Faith Temple Food Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Families in need won’t be lining up for food at The Faith Temple Food giveaway this week, but hungry people are still getting the help they need. Instead of driving to the fairgrounds, the food was delivered to the door of those in need.

Car after car showed up at the Nordstrom building on the grounds of the WH Lyon Fairgrounds. Volunteers for Faith Temple and a fleet of Door Dash drivers from Sioux Falls loaded the cars with as much food as they could hold. The floors, seats, trunks even cargo areas stuffed with boxes. Inside the Nordstrom building it was even busier.

Door Dash, a nationwide take-out delivery company is teaming up with Faith Temple and the Helpline Center to get food to those who need it. Organizer, Josh Hayes is on hand to load boxes, direct people and even hop on a fork lift.

“We are really trying to target people who are homebound who maybe have a disability or who don’t have a working vehicle,” said Hayes.

Today it was a matter of getting the drivers signed in, organized, assigned boxes of food and on their way. Organizers say they were excited when they got the word that Door Dash would be involved in their cause.

“They just want to help people, they have the people and they have the network and just want to be able to collaborate to get food into the people’s hands,” Hayes said.

For the drivers they are getting a chance to do something they normally don’t get to do, and that is deliver food for free. Jennifer Hohn says this is something she looks forward to.

“I have 10 different deliveries, food items to families that need it,” said Hohn.

Drivers are well aware that today’s 400 deliveries mean a lot to to the people who are getting the packages of food. And while the door dashers may not be getting a tip, they drive away knowing…

“That I’m making a difference, absolutely,” said Hohn.