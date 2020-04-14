Donna Mae Benson Day in Sioux Falls: Surprise 90th birthday party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday has been declared Donna Mae Benson day in Sioux Falls. Don’t know who she is? You’re about to find out.

Donna Mae Benson is a sweet little lady who turns 90 today. Her family had planned a big surprise birthday party for her, but because of COVID-19, they had to change those plans, but as they say, the show must go on.

The sounds of party horns rang out through this east side neighborhood early this morning as family and friends stopped by Donna Mae Benson’s home to wish her a happy 90th birthday, from a distance of course.

“They could come in, though, I’m not afraid of anybody or getting anything, because I’m passed that age,” Donna Mae said.

Her family, who thought otherwise wanted to play it safe and stood outside on her sidewalk; some with masks, some with balloons and they even brought her some cupcakes. Donna Mae says she’s wasn’t expecting it.

“I didn’t expect to be 90 either, but I am,” Donna Mae said.

“She’s so cute, when she comes to the door, she just pokes her little finger at the door, she’s so cute, look at her,” granddaughter Jennifer Paasch said.

Jennifer Paasch was brought to tears when everyone started showing up. She says her grandmother deserves a party like this, even if it’s not a traditional one.

“She’s the best person in the whole world, she honestly is, she’s done everything for anybody,” Paasch said.

“It’s really neat, I’m really surprised, because I couldn’t figure who was knocking on the door,” Donna Mae said.

Even though her original party was cancelled, this one they’ll remember for a long time.

“We had relatives coming in and we had to cancel all of that you guys doing this made it wonderful,” Gale Benson said.

So wonderful, the mayor even signed a proclamation naming today Donna Mae Benson Day.

“Thanks a lot everyone, we love you.”

Donna Mae has two kids, 10 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids.