SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls father and his six kids are settling into their new rental home thanks to an outpouring of community support.

On Monday KELOLAND News introduced you to Micah Brave, his two biological kids, and five adopted nieces and nephews. On Friday he told KELOLAND News the response to that story has been overwhelming.

“This is our upstairs where our bedrooms are,” eight-year-old Alan Brave said.

The Brave kids love showing off their new home.

“This is our room,” Alan said of the room he shares with his brother Vernon.

They moved in on Wednesday, the same day Vernon celebrated his 7th birthday.

“I got a big panda bear for my birthday three days ago,” Vernon said.

Everything inside their new house is thanks to the community coming together to help.

“We got brand new dishes, plates, bowls silverware, brand new pots somebody donated,” Micah said. “A couch, a chair, boxes of clothes, bags of clothes.

Furniture Mart saw their story and came by to donate brand new beds for everyone in the family.

“Our favorite thing is what I got for bed,” Alan said. “It was actually really comfortable!”

“It’s amazing,” Micah said. “I never thought so many people would be helping out.”

Micah says all of the support and kind words from total strangers is incredible.

“There was a lady who dropped off some brand new dishes, some brand new pots and pans and she wanted a hug. They just keep complimenting me about how good I’m doing and the great things I’m doing for my nieces and nephews, I didn’t see it as something great, they’re just my nieces and nephews, they are family and they needed help,” Micah said.

His selfless story has touched many people, leading them to reach out with donated goods and to contribute to their GoFundMe page that’s now reached more than $10,000.

Bridget Bennett: What has it been like watching that page?

Micah: Crazy, I never thought it would blow up the way it did. Ever.

The Brave family is thrilled to have a new place to call home after the fire at their former duplex, but it did come with a cost. Rent is more than $500 higher each month. It’s where Micah says the money from the GoFundMe account is really going to help.

“It means a lot, I know that I’m going to have the money to pay rent if I find I’m not able to make it,” Micah said.

Support that’s taking a big weight off of his shoulders while he works his two jobs and helps his family start over in a new place.

“I am just very thankful for all the help that I never thought I’d ever received. It was pretty amazing,” Micah said.

Micah says the family has plenty of clothes and a lot of the furniture they need for their home, but they are still missing dressers, a TV and household items like towels, sheets, cleaning supplies, toy storage and other household basics. You can send the family an email if you’d like to arrange a donation here.