SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a boom going on in northwestern Sioux Falls.

For some, that growth means another affordable option for groceries, something that couldn’t have come at a better time for many.

Aldi is now open in the northwestern part of the city, and it’s already drawing in shoppers.

“They just opened. That’s the main reason we came out here, and Walmart’s right over here and we’ve got to go there anyways,” Shopper Coby Helmich said.

The grocery store is just one example of the recent development in northwestern Sioux Falls.

Jason Bieber is a senior planner with the city of Sioux Falls.

He says there are lots of factors driving the growth.

“I think one of the big ones obviously is the Jefferson High School. Wherever you get a high school, you start seeing a lot of people, rooftops, people that want to live next to it. And then Foundation Park has been growing quite a bit with Amazon and those type of industrial uses, really a lot of employment in that area,” Sioux Falls senior planner Coby Bieber said.

Bieber says the area is seeing a lot of growth in housing.

“We’ve seen a lot of residential subdivisions. We’ve started seeing some apartments, and once we get those houses built, as we say the rooftops, then we’re starting to see more of the service type uses.

The locals are certainly taking notice.

“It’s definitely been a lot going on recently, I feel like,” Helmich said.

This will give you an idea of just how much the area is growing.

Bieber says the city usually annexes about 1,000 acres a year.

In 2021, the city annexed about 2,000 acres, with nearly 1,000 of it being in the northwestern area alone.