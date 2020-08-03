Delivering something sweet in bitter times

TEA, S.D. (KELO) – A local woman is looking to deliver something sweet in the bitter times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many sounds we associate with summer, but for Bailey and her cousin Emma, there’s one sweeter.

Kids and Adults wait in line for Tasty Treats.

“It’s smaller than I thought it’d be,” Emma said.

“Yeah it was smaller, but it looked really cool. It looked like one of those cartoon cars from a Nickelodeon TV show,” Bailey said.

The Tasty Treats Ice Cream truck is making a pit stop at a local daycare in Tea. Bringing with it prepackaged treats for kids.

“You don’t see them very often. Especially us because we live in the country, so this is fun for us,” Mom Vanessa said.

And nostalgia for adults.

“We even have our older generations that wave us down to get ice cream treats because who doesn’t want ice cream on hot summer night?” Founder of Tasty Treats Brandy Fink said.

Behind the wheel of the truck is Brandy Fink. A Sioux Falls local who, with her husband, converted an old mail delivery truck into a deliverer of delicacies.

“We do work full-time jobs so I happen to have a few Fridays off that I’m able to set up a few events of daycare’s,” Fink said.

From Ice Cream Bars to Push-pops, there’s something in it for everyone.

“I really like the fudge bars; those are my favorite. They’re really good,” Bailey said.

“What kind of Ice cream do you like?” Vanessa said.

“…Purple,” A child said.

Fink’s only been delivering for 3 weekends. She says she hopes that ice cream’s generational appeal will pass down to her own children one day.

“We have two young kids – a five and a two-year-old – so, eventually, once they’re able to drive, I hope this can be their summer job and they can go sell ice cream and it can be something they can enjoy for generations to come,” Fink said.

Proving that no matter how old you get, or how bitter the current pandemic can make this seem, the offer of ice cream, will always sound sweet.

“This is fun for us,” Vanessa said.

​To see where you can find Tasty Treat’s next stop, just follow the music, or you visit their Facebook page.