Dakota Wesleyan finding unique ways to give back

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The Great Wesleyan Give Back is an annual tradition from Dakota Wesleyan University that has them perform community services. For the first time ever, they’re turning it into a two-day online event.

Sacrifice and service are of two core values senior at Dakota Wesleyan University Ryan Chase lives by every day.

“Really just try to be there for people, give back to others, and really try to show that generosity,” Chase said.

In fact, every Spring, they have an entire day they dedicate to them called the Great Wesleyan Giveback.

Photo Courtesy: Dakota Wesleyan University

“We shut down the campus, students get the entire day off from classes right before finals week, and really everybody staff, faculty, students, everybody participates,” Chase said.

“Projects have ranged from building fences, to cleaning up litter, to painting, and food drives,” Novak said.

President Amy Novak says that while campus is already shut down because of COVID-19, that doesn’t mean they still can’t find creative ways to come together.

“Picking up garbage in a local park in your local community, skyping with nursing home residents since they can’t see their families right now, so they’ll be excited to talk with anybody,” Chase said.

DWU student making a resident’s day

Ideas also include writing letters to first responders and healthcare workers. They’ve also extended the event to last two whole days, combining another event called ‘A day for Wesleyan.’

“The second day will be focused on encouraging people to continue to support Wesleyan and our students so that we can really ensure educational opportunities for students like Ryan and countless others,” Novak said.

Both events combine to symbolize that DWU Cares, and inspire others to do the same.

“It really offers opportunities for people to look beyond the crisis and really see that there can be opportunity in what is moving forward,” Novak said.

“It can really just be anything,” Chase said.

DWU Cares goes from April 28th through the 29th. To learn more about DWU Cares, you can visit the university’s website.