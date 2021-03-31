Dakota Layers donates 540 dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday is Easter, but the Easter bunny isn’t the only one making egg deliveries.

A pallet of 540 cartons of eggs rolled into the Feeding South Dakota office Wednesday morning.

Dakota Layers teamed up with the SDSU men’s and women’s basketball teams for a fifth year for the donation.

For each of the 382 free throws made in Frost Arena this season, the family-owned and operated egg farm donated a dozen eggs.

“We decided to bump it up during this time and give a little extra to the families in need through Feeding South Dakota,” Dakota Layers general manager Jason Ramsdell said.

“As always, we’re incredibly grateful and thankful to Dakota Layers and the Ramsdell family for their support,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen said.

The eggs donated Wednesday will be delivered to people through Feeding South Dakota’s mobile distributions.

“We’ll be putting them on trucks to get them passed out before the end of the week,” Gassen said.

“It’s great to be able to give this source of fun and protein to families that are in need. A lot of them that enjoy coloring the eggs wouldn’t be able to get them just for fun as they’re worried just about food sources, so we’re able to kind of get both areas covered with the fun and enjoyment and the food side of it,” Ramsdell said.

Feeding South Dakota has relied on Dakota Layers’ egg donations for years in its mission to fight hunger.

“As long as there’s a person that’s hungry in our state then we have work to do. We know that there’s people that we haven’t gotten to yet and so until we’ve touched every life that needs food assistance on a regular basis our work’s not done and so we’re just going to keep driving forward,” Gassen said.

Dakota Layers donates to Feeding South Dakota year-round.

The egg farm has donated more than 486,000 pounds of eggs to the non-profit over the years.