Crafting for a cure: One mom’s money-raising efforts for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – About 30 thousand people in the US have Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that causes lung infections and limits the ability to breathe.

One Vermillion mom has set out to raise money for a Cystic Fibrosis cure through some handmade creations.

Katie Kassin is an associate professor at USD, a physician’s assistant at Sanford Health in Vermillion and a mother of two. But when she’s not on campus or at the clinic, she’s crafting for her own business called KTKreations.

“This is usually my calm time. So once the kids are in bed and everything, you know, than this is kind of like my, I get to relax and craft a little bit and it just really kind of, it’s very enjoyable,” Kassin said. “It’s, I guess, my hobby,” Katie said.

Her handmade leather earrings, tumblers, bows and signs have a deeper purpose.

“So, typically, 20% of whatever we make is donated back to the Cystic Fibrosis foundation,” Kassin said.

Which is an important cause for Katie and her family…

“My daughter was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis,” she said.

Doctors diagnosed Katie’s daughter, Collins, at just 12 days old. Katie says she’s seen the impact of donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation first-hand.

“When Collins was born, there was absolutely no medications out that treated the underlying cause for CF,” Kassin said. “Now there’s at least four that I can think of off the top of my head. And all that is being funded by people who are doing fundraisers and giving to the CF Foundation. So, you know, if we can do our little part to help try to bring an end to this disease, that would be incredible.”

And now, crafting for a good cause is something this mother-daughter duo can do together.

“We do a t-shirt every single year for our Cure for Collins Fundraiser and last year, Collins kind of actually helped me design that too,” Kassin said. “So it’s something that we’ve kind of done together a little bit as well.”

You may recognize Collins from previous stories we’ve done with her for our Children’s Miracle Network Special. She was the CMN champion in 2020.