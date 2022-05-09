SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – When you’re looking for a job, the right outfit can boost your confidence. Thanks to a local clothing drive, a lot of women will be dressed for success.

It’s delivery day at EmBe.

Two Men and a Truck employees are dropping off the clothing collected during the Movers for Moms Campaign.

The donations inside these boxes will benefit Dress for Success.

“Started collecting in March, finished donations last Wednesday and spent the rest of the week sorting and preparing to give this gift to EmBe,” general manager, Two Men and a Truck, Angela Drake said.

Drake sorted through donations before packing them onto the truck.

Now volunteers at EmBe will take time to make sure these items get to women entering the workforce or continuing a career.

“They will sort it and then go through what will be in the boutique and what will be back in storage and so we are excited to see what is all there,” executive director of women’s programming, Megan Bartel said.

“It means so much to have an organization like Two Men and a Truck do the work of gathering and sorting before they bring donations to us, that really helps our volunteer force to make sure that those donations are processed quickly and those donations get to clients,” client and volunteer coordinator, Julia Price Lee said.

Two Men and a Truck had a goal of collecting 2,000 items, they surpassed that and got 23,000.

“Sioux Falls shows up, again and again, for great causes,” Drake said.

Donations that will help empower women in their next step of life.

“Having community partners like this is everything, the fact that we can make the call and people show up and answer, it is just phenomenal and it’s been outstanding to see how our community has stepped up to help support women in our area,” Bartel said.

On May 25th EmBe will be hosting an open house to show off their new space, including the Dress for Success boutique and professional development center. That will be at the downtown location at 300 W. 11th Street from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.