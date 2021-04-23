Cleaning up the earth with the Tri-Valley seventh graders

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Earth Day may only come along once a year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take care of the planet every day. That’s why some Tri-Valley middle schoolers were out cleaning up part of Sioux Falls today.

“We’re looking forward to helping out the community that we live in pick up garbage so they can have a healthier environment,” seventh grader Danika Fluth said.

“Yeah, and giving back to the community,” seventh grader Danielle Wipf said.

Today the Tri-Valley seventh graders are picking up trash in the area near Benson Road and Career Avenue in northwest Sioux Falls.

“With yesterday being Earth Day and just wanting to give back to our community, we thought we would come out here and just pick up garbage. A lot of our kids live about a mile away and I don’t live far from here and I see a lot of garbage on the side of the road and we just want to take part in making our community a little bit better of a place,” school counselor Whitney Burroughs said.

“We’ve learned that it’s important to help pick up garbage so then you can have a better and safer community so you don’t have a lot of toxins,” Fluth said.

The seventh graders encourage people of all ages to help out.

“Pick up garbage when you see it around and make sure you throw it away properly, in the recycling or in the trash,” Fluth said.

You can help clean up part of the Earth as well by helping take garbage out of the Big Sioux River tomorrow. The Friends of the Big Sioux River will have six locations set up around Sioux Falls Saturday for clean-up events.