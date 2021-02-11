City of Rapid City reminds the public to place winter apparel on presidential statues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Frigid cold temperatures and wind chills are affecting communities across KELOLAND.

The presidential statues might not be shivering, but everyone else is. With below-zero temperatures in Rapid City, the city wants to help people who struggle to keep warm.

“So the purpose of the program is basically to shed a light on the homeless situation, people who are out in the elements during those winter months and by placing those winter apparel items on the downtown statues for anybody who needs it as they are walking by,” Shoemaker said.

For six years, the city has authorized the public to place winter apparel on the President statues from mid-November until mid-March.

“And variably what we’ve seen is as soon as those items are placed on those statues, they’re gone. Whether it’s earmuffs, whether it’s scarves, mittens, what have you, those items are taken and are being used by people who need it,” Shoemaker said.

Rapid City’s police Department also has a number of options for people who are in distress from the dangerous weather.

“Something as simple as maybe giving them a ride to a friend or family’s house. Depending on the situation we can get them over to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission or get them into some of the services at the Care Campus,” Brendyn Medina, PIO for Rapid City Police, said.

The Rapid City Police Department will continue to patrol the streets looking for anybody that needs help during the cold winter. If you see anybody that you think might be struggling, you can call dispatch.

“Bottom line, the important thing is that we get them out of the cold and into a place where they can have a safe warm roof over their head,” Medina said.

If you see someone in need of attention due to the frigid weather, you can contact Rapid City dispatch at 394-4131 or 9-11 if it’s an emergency.