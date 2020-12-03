The pandemic has been hard on many small businesses. Early on many had to close their doors and that includes a somewhat famous restaurant in Carthage, South Dakota.

You might remember the ‘Cabaret’ that was featured in the 2007 movie ‘Into the Wild’ written and directed by Sean Penn.

It, along with many other businesses, sort of became the ‘poster child’ of how the pandemic affected them.

Employees’ tips and hours have been reduced. The Cabaret even closed for a month.

That’s why the community is coming together on December 13th for ‘Christmas at the Cabaret’ to help the workers by serving up some hometown hospitality.

“What will happen that day is we open at 11 a.m. that day and we go until 9 p.m.; any sales throughout the day gift card sales, to-go orders, people coming in, 50% of that will be donated back to the employees,” Cabaret owner Rebecca Grace said. “Just to help them with costs for Christmas meals, traveling, presents, what have you.”

“It’s great, it’s great wonderful idea,” worker at The Cabaret, Barbara Roos said.

Roos, who has worked here for several years, even before it was The Cabaret, says she’s grateful to her boss for doing this.

“I’m retired, working to get just a little extra money is wonderful, to be appreciated is really wonderful,” Roos said.

“She’s amazing, she’s super fun, she makes everything fun, it’s like a family up here,” Katie Sherman said.

Katie Sherman, who’s only 16 and still in high school, relies on this part-time job.

“Definitely can’t go to Scooters every day before school and get my coffee; got to be careful and save my money, so I can pay for gas and stuff to get to work,” Sherman said.

Work that’s not just about serving a hot meal, but rather the real stars of The Cabaret, its workers and the community.

“Anytime we’ve done fundraisers or raised money for another organization people have really pitched in and came forward and helped; people we don’t even know personally would send whatever to help or volunteer their time, so I really don’t expect anything different for the 13th,” Grace said.

To learn more about the Cabaret and its upcoming fundraiser, click here