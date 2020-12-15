Christmas is coming early this year for some workers in Carthage, South Dakota.

The famous Cabaret restaurant, once featured in the film ‘Into the Wild’ held a special fundraiser yesterday for its employees.

It was Christmas at the Cabaret in the small town of Carthage where the owner served up a recipe for helping others.

“Fifty percent of our sales from today go to all the employees to cover Christmas expenses; such as traveling, Christmas gifts, meals, anything they might be in need of since they were out of work for a while due to COVID,” Rebecca Grace said.

Early on in the pandemic, the Cabaret was forced to close for a month; meaning workers lost tips and hours.

But what they gained was an appreciation of how a small town comes together to help.

“She always has some great creative ideas to help the community and the people in the community so no not surprised at all,” Dawn Hamilton said.

When word got out that the Cabaret was going to be holding this fundraiser, people from all over began donating even before the event.

“We actually received donations through the mail, people came in, we ended up setting out tip jars just because we were receiving so many donations some people who couldn’t be here today or just wanted to contribute,” Grace said.

The employees say they are grateful to have a boss who cares.

“I think it’s a compliment to the staff that she’d be willing to share some of her profits in this time when small businesses are struggling anyway, so life probably hasn’t been great for her as an owner, but yet she’s willing to give back to her employees so it means a lot,” Hamilton said.

Grace isn’t sure how much they raised, but she says it should help make their Christmas a little merrier.

“I think they’re all going to be very, very happy,” Grace said.

Rebecca Grace says she’ll be handing out Christmas bonuses to her staff on Wednesday when they open.