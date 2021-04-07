Changing lives through clothes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The spring Dress for Success closet sale is happening this weekend.

Clothing and accessories are being unloaded and showcased for the spring closet sale for Dress For Success.

For the first time, the closet sale is at the downtown EmBe location at 11th and Dakota to allow for social distancing while shopping.

“So this is an opportunity for people to build their wardrobe and really they can shop for their needs. So we have everything from black pants and black shoes, things folks are always needing. For work, business, casual, business professional, even athletic wear,” Jennifer Hoesing said.

The sale kicks off on Friday for the public, and it’s all thanks to donations from the community.

Proceeds will go right back into EmBe programs.

This sale doesn’t only serve as a fundraiser, but also provides workforce clothing to people in need and for some, changing their lives in a big way.

Audrey Marsh is a custodian at EmBe, but her journey getting here wasn’t easy. Thanks to Dress For Success and EmBe, she says she’s found her purpose.

“When my husband and I arrived in Sioux falls, we each had a rolling suitcase, a duffel bag and a backpack. Within six months of getting to Sioux falls, we found out Michael had terminal cancer,” Audrey Marsh said.

Audrey became his caretaker until he passed away in 2019.

“After he died, there was no life insurance. There was no insurance of any kind. And I had one month to find a job. So I scurried down to Dress For Success. They got me a beautiful interview outfit,” Marsh said.

She landed a job with EmBe, something she says was a godsend.

“It’s just EmBe has become my home. And I don’t know what I would’ve done right after Michael died. If I didn’t have EmBe, I don’t even want to think about it. So, this place is near and dear to my heart very much so,” Marsh said.

If you’re interested in helping others in need, you can donate items to Dress For Success. The organization says the items most in need are black pants, black shoes and coats or jackets that can protect against the elements of the season.

For more information, click here.