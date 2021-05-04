Changes for fully vaccinated residents at Good Samaritan Society

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center is taking steps to get back to normal.

After a year of social distancing and masking up, changes are in the works at Good Samaritan Society Sioux Falls Center.

“Now with new guidance that has come out, fully vaccinated residents are now able to come together and be together with our chapel services, with activities. And we no longer, they no longer have to mask and they no longer have to socially distance,” Melissa Tordoff said.

Sioux Falls Center administrator Melissa Tordoff says it’s exciting. And she’s not the only one who thinks so.

“I can see smiles again, and I can smile at people and know they can see I’m smiling,” Janice Poppell said.

Janice Poppell is enjoying spending time in the chapel mask free, along with the company of other residents.

“When COVID was new, we did have to be extra creative and, you know, do services in the hallways, and you know, find different ways for people to connect the gospel message with, with the residents here,” Chris Kringen said.

Chaplain Chris Kringen says having devotions back inside the chapel brings back a sense of normalcy.

“To be, in here with the, with a wonderful view, but also, that sense of this is a special place just for people to gather to worship. And that’s important,” Kringen said.

“Us all being able to come together, it’s, it’s great. It’s wonderful, wonderful feeling,” Tordoff said.

To learn about guidelines at other Good Samaritan Society locations, call the location you have questions for.