SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While many of us are not enjoying the new snow, skiers at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux falls are very excited for all the fresh powder.

After not having much snow to work with last winter…

“This natural snow is just fantastic,” General manager Dan Grider said.

The recent snowfall is a welcome sight for those at Great Bear Ski Valley.

“We got another 12 inches on the ground. We’re looking at the season running to at least mid March. who knows we might even get to April,” Grider said.

Grider says they had crews out Thursday morning clearing the snow.

“We had an overnight crew come in and start shoveling all the decks. The parking lot has been cleared. We’re putting parking cones up now, and we got the lift running,” Grider said.

“They’re working real hard and we really appreciate it,” Vanderburg said.

Mountain Manager Kyle Vanderburg says they also have to groom the slopes for skiers and snowboarders.

“You can kind of see it in the snow there’s a little bit of what we call a corduroy. The cat comes around and grooves in some of that fresh snow and make some of our manmade snow, which is still snow, lasts a little bit longer, which is really nice,” Vanderburg in.

After a lot of hard work, Great Bear is ready to welcome guests.

“We’re very thankful for Mother Nature helping us out here. It’s gonna be a fabulous day and a fabulous weekend at Great Bear,” Grider said.

Grider says with school out, they wanted to get the park opened back up for kids and families.