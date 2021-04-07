CASA red cape week hits social media in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You might see a lot of people looking like superheroes on your social media pages over the next few days.

That’s because we are in the middle of CASA’s red cape week.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. These are people who volunteer to be there for kids who have in most cases been neglected and sometimes abused. It is the volunteer’s duty to be the voice for the children who cannot speak for themselves in court and give the judge your opinion on what is best for them.

It takes about 30 hours of training and you have to be sworn in.

“So it is going to feel scary intimidating, court stuff, legal jargon , we’re here to help with all of that,” said CASA of Sioux Falls Executive Director. “Then as a volunteer you get to know the kids, you get to know the family , you get to know everybody involved with the case and then you are making a recommendation to the judge.”

Red cape week is designed to raise both money for training and increase awareness to recruit volunteers.

“We have a hash tag its just red cape 2021, use that tag Sioux Falls CASA as long as you have photos with your cape on, we want to see them and even if not just share if you are seeing posts on our social media that you like, just share those its really about building awareness,” said Tieszen.

If you like to take part, just give the CASA office a call, or you can head down to their offices and pick up a red cape yourself.

The office is located at 100 South Spring Avenue near downtown. Right now in KELOLAND, 257 kids are waiting for an advocate, so more volunteers are badly needed.

“It doesn’t matter if you are working full-time, it doesn’t matter if you’re retired if you think this might me something for you, give us a call,” said Tieszen.

After all, Every child needs a hero. The next training dates are April 9th & 10th and April 23rd & 24th.

Here is the link to donate.