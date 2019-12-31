Brookings boy granted a Make-A-Wish trip gets big send off at Sioux Falls Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A seven-year-old boy from Brookings is getting a free trip to Boston to meet one of his hockey idols thanks to Make-A-Wish and local supporters.

Ryker Hovey suffers from a rare disease resulting in an immune system disorder. He can get seriously ill at the drop of a hat. On top of the trip, the boy was escorted by local law enforcement to the Sioux Falls Airport where hundreds of youth hockey players waited to send him off in grand fashion. Ryker’s favorite player is Tuuka Rask, of the Boston Bruins. The wish to meet Rask is being sponsored by funds raised at the recent law enforcement game feed in Sioux Falls.

“That felt really nice. I was super happy and I couldn’t even wait until I got to go and meet him,” Ryker said.

Ryker will get to take in two Boston Bruins games during the trip. His family loves the Bruins because Ryker’s grandpa is from the Boston area.