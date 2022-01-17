Bring Your Child To Serve Day at Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Martin Luther King Junior Day often means no school, providing kids an opportunity to volunteer.

Volunteers of all ages spent MLK Day sorting and packaging food at Feeding South Dakota.

“Martin Luther King Day is a day of service so we decided to do Bring Your Child To Serve Day and it’s a great way to show kids the benefits of giving back to their community,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra said.

“I just love helping people, like I can do this for people. I feel like I should because otherwise I could just be at home doing nothing or I could be here doing good things,” Volunteer Emma Dykstra said.

Feeding South Dakota CEO Lori Dykstra was joined by her daughter, Emma. The 11-year-old added cereal to each bag, which will be distributed to schools throughout South Dakota via the Backpack Program.

“It’s kind of sad because some people they’re hungry and they can’t do anything about it,” Emma Dykstra said.

“You never know who’s in your class that might need that extra food and it’s good for them to understand that there is a need out there and this is something we can do every day,” Lori Dykstra said.

Bring Your Child To Serve Day has a total of 120 volunteers working three hour shifts in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, and Pierre.

“I volunteer here a lot of different times and it’s just fun to volunteer and I wanted to just do it again,” Volunteer Kalli Jensen said.

Kalli Jensen worked alongside her mom, Anna.

“What we’re doing here today is wonderful for kids to take home over the weekend and it just makes you feel good,” Volunteer Anna Jensen said.

The goal was to create 1,500 meals and something even more important.

“Ultimately we hope that we’re creating lifelong supporters of the mission, but also just lifelong volunteers,” Lori Dykstra said.

If you’d like to donate your time or money to Feeding South Dakota, click here