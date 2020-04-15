Braxton’s Bubble Company making hand sanitizer for the homeless

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 10-year-old boy from Brandon is spending time during the pandemic helping out the homeless community.

Braxton Saxer owns his own bubble company that specializes in bath bombs. With ingredients he has on hand, he’s making hand sanitizer and donating bottles to people who don’t have a place to call home.

Like most elementary school students, Braxton Saxer is staying put and trying to fill his time these days with something positive.

Holsen: During this pandemic though, you’re stuck at home. Are you pretty bored?

Saxer: Hmm, yeah a little bit.

On top of studies, Saxer owns and operates Braxton’s Bubble Company. Right now, he’s shifting its focus to making hand sanitizer for the homeless.

“Braxton is just a cool kid. He’s a young kid that owns his own company and he’s going for it. To take the time like this to maybe help mentor or push someone in a direction to take your company and do something good with it, it’s a cool moment,” Cook said.

Mentor and fellow businessman Jerry Cook is donating time and money to the cause. He’s also connecting Braxton’s Bubble Company with the Helpline Center in Sioux Falls. Saxer’s sanitizers will go to the center and then to those in need.

“My plan, as long as Braxton is ok with it, is to keep making product and keep donating. It’s all 100-percent donation back to the city. As long as my buddy is willing to do it, let’s keep rocking and rolling,” Cook said.

Saxer manufactured 60 bottles with his first batch.

Holsen: Why did you want to give this to people who are homeless?

Saxer: I wanted to give it to them because they don’t have any money anymore. It’s going to be hard for them to get more hand sanitizer if they don’t have very much money and it’s going to be really hard for them to stay healthy too.

Doing his part to make a difference during a messy time.

If you’d like to support the cause, Saxer and Cook are in need of donations of supplies or funds.