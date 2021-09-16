Bracelets of love: Assisted living residents show appreciation for their staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a tough year and a half for anyone working in health care. That’s why residents at an assisted living home in Sioux Falls are showing their appreciation for their staff. This week is also National Assisted Living Week.

Margaret Novak, Gail Vrchota and Leah Cardwell enjoy doing daily activities together at Good Samaritan — Prairie Creek Assisted Living.

“It’s fun to be doing things and Barb always has something for us to do and that’s enjoyable,” Novak said.

“We like to be busy,” Vrchota said.

“Yeah, we like to be busy,” Novak said.

But this activity of stringing colorful beads together had a deeper meaning. They’re making bracelets of appreciation for the people who help them out every day.

“And they are necessary to our well-being.” Novak said.

“Absolutely,” Vrchota said.









“It makes me feel like, gosh, they really do appreciate things that I do if they sit down and make something for me. I mean, that means a lot because it means a lot to them. So, it’s kind of a win-win situation,” Barbara Jost said.

Barbara Jost is the activities coordinator at Prairie Creek. Even just spending time with the residents is something she appreciates every day.

“I go home everyday after work and I just think, you know, I made somebody happy today and I made somebody’s day brighter because I’m here hanging out with them and doing things that I love to do and doing things that they like to do,” Jost said.

“It’s honoring the staff. So it’s a good way for us to help honor the staff,” Vrchota said.

“And it’s fun to be doing things with others and creating,” Novak said.

Colorful beads strung together for bracelets of love.